Meet Nora the sausage dog - the star guest at a graduation celebration

PUBLISHED: 11:11 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 17 October 2019

Nora the sausage dog celebrating with her owner Holly Patrick at the University of Suffolk graduation ceremony on Wednesday October 16. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Nora the sausage dog celebrating with her owner Holly Patrick at the University of Suffolk graduation ceremony on Wednesday October 16. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

When Holly Patrick proudly joined fellow students at her University of Suffolk graduation ceremony, she had a very special plus one by her side.

Holly graduated with a degree in Diagnostic Radiography in Ipswich yesterday evening and took her best friend Nora the sausage dog along with her.

Nora had made the five-hour journey down from Yorkshire to be at the celebration with Holly and had her very own matching gown and motar board.

The proceedings took place at the University of Suffolk on the Ipswich Waterfront at 7pm last night with an hour long ceremony before a celebratory reception.

