WATCH - Sausage dogs party on the beach to celebrate a special birthday

Five-months-old Mr Bridger, left, and Cooper, seven-months-old, meet at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Adorable sausage dogs enjoyed a special birthday party on the beach at Southwold.

Organiser Laura Baggott with birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Organiser Laura Baggott with birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event, including a dog walk, was arranged to mark the eighth birthday of organiser Laura Baggott's pet dog Percy - who was the inspiration for the regular sausage dog walks.

The walks raise money for Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD (Intervertebral Disc Disease). Percy suffers from the condition.

At today's event, the dogs donned party hats, with some also wearing birthday coats, and even enjoyed a special doggy birthday cake.

Violet, three, and her Jack Russell friend, Chip, four, at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Violet, three, and her Jack Russell friend, Chip, four, at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of dogs regularly turn out for the events, also organised by Sarah Baggott and Stuart McBurney. There were boutique stalls, refreshments and even a DJ at today's event to help raise funds for pets in need.

A previous walk, in October, had to be called off after it was disrupted by heavy rain - but the dogs and their owners had a get-together on the pier instead, and reorganised their walk a few weeks later.

Albert, four-months-old is ready for the action at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Albert, four-months-old is ready for the action at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Millie, four, right, and Albert, three, ready for the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk with owners Mark and Jan Oakley from Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Millie, four, right, and Albert, three, ready for the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk with owners Mark and Jan Oakley from Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A treat for four-year-old Poppy at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A treat for four-year-old Poppy at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY