WATCH - Sausage dogs party on the beach to celebrate a special birthday
PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 January 2020
Adorable sausage dogs enjoyed a special birthday party on the beach at Southwold.
The event, including a dog walk, was arranged to mark the eighth birthday of organiser Laura Baggott's pet dog Percy - who was the inspiration for the regular sausage dog walks.
The walks raise money for Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD (Intervertebral Disc Disease). Percy suffers from the condition.
At today's event, the dogs donned party hats, with some also wearing birthday coats, and even enjoyed a special doggy birthday cake.
Dozens of dogs regularly turn out for the events, also organised by Sarah Baggott and Stuart McBurney. There were boutique stalls, refreshments and even a DJ at today's event to help raise funds for pets in need.
A previous walk, in October, had to be called off after it was disrupted by heavy rain - but the dogs and their owners had a get-together on the pier instead, and reorganised their walk a few weeks later.