E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH - Sausage dogs party on the beach to celebrate a special birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 January 2020

Five-months-old Mr Bridger, left, and Cooper, seven-months-old, meet at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five-months-old Mr Bridger, left, and Cooper, seven-months-old, meet at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Adorable sausage dogs enjoyed a special birthday party on the beach at Southwold.

Organiser Laura Baggott with birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOrganiser Laura Baggott with birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event, including a dog walk, was arranged to mark the eighth birthday of organiser Laura Baggott's pet dog Percy - who was the inspiration for the regular sausage dog walks.

The walks raise money for Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD (Intervertebral Disc Disease). Percy suffers from the condition.

At today's event, the dogs donned party hats, with some also wearing birthday coats, and even enjoyed a special doggy birthday cake.

Violet, three, and her Jack Russell friend, Chip, four, at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYViolet, three, and her Jack Russell friend, Chip, four, at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of dogs regularly turn out for the events, also organised by Sarah Baggott and Stuart McBurney. There were boutique stalls, refreshments and even a DJ at today's event to help raise funds for pets in need.

A previous walk, in October, had to be called off after it was disrupted by heavy rain - but the dogs and their owners had a get-together on the pier instead, and reorganised their walk a few weeks later.

Organiser Laura Baggott with birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOrganiser Laura Baggott with birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Albert, four-months-old is ready for the action at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAlbert, four-months-old is ready for the action at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Millie, four, right, and Albert, three, ready for the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk with owners Mark and Jan Oakley from Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMillie, four, right, and Albert, three, ready for the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk with owners Mark and Jan Oakley from Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A treat for four-year-old Poppy at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA treat for four-year-old Poppy at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Birthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk, organised by his owner Laura Baggott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBirthday boy, eight-year-old Percy, ready for his cake at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk, organised by his owner Laura Baggott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Expansion protestors urge airport owners to resist appealing refusal

Aerial view of Stansted Airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win against Lincoln

A fist pumping Luke Chambers after Towns 1-0 victory over Lincoln to take them back to the top of the table. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tesco recalls baby food amid jar tampering concerns

The Food Standards Agency said Tesco and Cow & Gate were recalling the items as a precaution Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH - Sausage dogs party on the beach to celebrate a special birthday

Five-months-old Mr Bridger, left, and Cooper, seven-months-old, meet at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We are top of the league say we are top of the league... but let’s not get carried away’ - Town fans on Lincoln win

Will Keane rises high alongside Max Melbourne. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24