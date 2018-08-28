Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

CPR training offered on Valentine’s Day to ‘Save a Heart’

PUBLISHED: 16:41 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 07 February 2019

St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

Members of an air ambulance team will teach people in Sudbury how to ‘Save a Heart’ on Valentine’s Day with free CPR sessions.

Staff from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) will be at St Peter’s Church on Market Hill in the town on Thursday, February 14, from 10am until 3pm.

The sessions are free and will give participants a quick overview of the basic skills of CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

The ‘Save a Heart Day’ event is being run in partnership with Sudbury Rotary Club and there will be a street collection during the workshop for the president’s charities – which include the EAAA, the Befriending Scheme and the Richmond Fellowship.

Mark Wilson, Suffolk community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: “We very much welcome the opportunity to work in partnership with our friends from the town’s rotary club to raise awareness of this vitally important, yet simple to learn, life-saving skill.

“About a quarter of the missions our helicopters and medical teams attend are to people in East Anglia who have suffered a cardiac arrest.

“So EAAA are committed to giving the confidence to as many people as possible and demonstrating how really simple it is to give CPR and use a defibrillator so that together we can save more lives.”

The sessions can be booked in advance via the EAAA website at www.eaaa.org.uk/community-firstaid

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Post mortem to be conducted on body found after fire in Leiston

Police were called to the remains of the building yesterday afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

Woman missing for nearly two years sighted in Lowestoft

Police investigating the disappearance of 65-year-old Patricia Finnie have received reports of a sighting in Lowestoft. Picture: Essex Police

‘He’ll be ready at any time to play’ - Sears on Knudsen’s ‘tough’ situation

Freddie Sears believes Jonas Knudsen will give his all if called upon by Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists