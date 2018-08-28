CPR training offered on Valentine’s Day to ‘Save a Heart’

Members of an air ambulance team will teach people in Sudbury how to ‘Save a Heart’ on Valentine’s Day with free CPR sessions.

Staff from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) will be at St Peter’s Church on Market Hill in the town on Thursday, February 14, from 10am until 3pm.

The sessions are free and will give participants a quick overview of the basic skills of CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

The ‘Save a Heart Day’ event is being run in partnership with Sudbury Rotary Club and there will be a street collection during the workshop for the president’s charities – which include the EAAA, the Befriending Scheme and the Richmond Fellowship.

Mark Wilson, Suffolk community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: “We very much welcome the opportunity to work in partnership with our friends from the town’s rotary club to raise awareness of this vitally important, yet simple to learn, life-saving skill.

“About a quarter of the missions our helicopters and medical teams attend are to people in East Anglia who have suffered a cardiac arrest.

“So EAAA are committed to giving the confidence to as many people as possible and demonstrating how really simple it is to give CPR and use a defibrillator so that together we can save more lives.”

The sessions can be booked in advance via the EAAA website at www.eaaa.org.uk/community-firstaid