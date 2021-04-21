Published: 5:30 AM April 21, 2021

Boxted Bridge, in the centre of Dedham Vale, is at risk of being replaced by Essex Highways. - Credit: Lucinda de Jasay

Momentum is building in Boxted to try and save a historic bridge which has stood for nearly 120 years — with more than 5,000 people backing a petition to stop it being replaced.

Residents have deemed the replacement of Boxted Bridge, built in 1901, as a "travesty", after Essex Highways carried out investigation work to consider long-term options for the management of the crossing point.

The highways authority said “action must be taken” at the bridge following years of corrosion and damage to its foundation.

They plan to replace it entirely with a wider structure, and along with road realignment, they say this will help safely accommodate emergency service and waste vehicles, but not articulated HGVs due to the bridge’s location in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The 'Save Our Bridge' petition was launched by Lucinda de Jasay, whose family have lived at Boxted Mill since the 70s and has now received more than 5,000 signatures of support.

Boxted Bridge pictured at Boxted Mill in an old postcard. - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

She said the same themes are appearing in petitioner's comments, who have mentioned conserving our heritage, the history, charm and beauty of the bridge, the "disregard" for local opinion and unwanted HGVs on rural roads.

Boxted Parish Council, the Campaign to Protect Rural England, The Dedham Vale Society and the Save Our Bridge campaign have recently requested an impartial independent review of the option to repair and strengthen the bridge.

Mrs de Jasay said Essex Highways have claimed this is unviable and the cost "prohibitive".

One petitioner said this goes further than just saving the bridge, adding it is about "saving the AONB and the surrounding countryside environment that so many of us now need".

They said: "This kind of wanton destruction must be stopped."

Boxted Bridge, pictured in 2016, is at risk of being replaced by Essex Highways. - Credit: LUCINDA DE JASAY

Mrs de Jasay said the petition and the comments show just how much people care, and how important it is to them for Essex County Council to save the bridge.

Last year, Essex Highways said that following thorough examination, the favoured solution is to replace the entire bridge with a new structure.

At the time, a spokesman said the 2018 inspection of Boxted Bridge found corrosion, delamination, bending and cracks in the foundation.

They said the bridge cannot safely handle two lanes of modern traffic and large vehicles, including fire service vehicles, cannot manoeuvre safely, as evidenced by frequent collisions with the bridge and with a nearby privately-owned wall.

Once ground surveys are complete Essex Highways said it will share suggested designs for a new bridge with all interested parties to gather views so that they have the "best possible proposal" to put forward as an application for planning permission.

Essex Highways has been approached for further comment.