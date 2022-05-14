Promotion

William Hargreaves from Savills looks ahead to this year’s Suffolk Show and the role the event plays in putting our county in the spotlight - Credit: Savills

They say that good things come to those who wait, and if the old adage is true then this year’s Suffolk Show promises to be one of the best yet.

In just over a fortnight’s time, Trinity Park will once again open its gates and welcome tens of thousands of visitors for the county’s annual showcase for the first time since 2019.

Those who attend every year know just what an enjoyable couple of days it is – but for those new to the county it’s also an opportunity to learn what makes Suffolk ‘tick’.

To its benefit the event is still an agricultural show at heart – shining a light on the county’s rich rural heritage and celebrating the crucial role our farmers, landowners and rural businesses play in the local economy.

But the Suffolk Agricultural Association has also moved with the times – encompassing a wide range of family-friendly activities that give the show an even wider appeal.

From the ever popular – and expanding – food and drink area through to displays, demonstrations and exhibitions from a range of community groups and organisations, there really is something for everyone. But it also serves an important role in educating the wider public about the role Suffolk has in food production and where our produce comes from.

Savills has been supporting the Suffolk Show for more than 30 years and it is always the first date that we look for when planning our calendar of events for the year. On a personal note, this will also be my 13th year as a steward.

The enforced two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly made this year’s event even more special.

The show is a wonderful social occasion and a fantastic chance to catch up with the wide range of people we work alongside and to meet some new faces. It’s also an opportunity for us to say ‘thank you’ to our clients for their ongoing support.

This year we will be at stand 66 and we’d be delighted if you’d like to stop by and say hello. Along with our usual lunches we will also be showcasing some of the exciting new instructions we have coming up over the next few months – including farms and estates of all sizes.

Those of us who live here know just what a wonderful place Suffolk is. One of its many charms is that the county quite often flies under the radar.

But there is much to be proud of from this slice of East Anglia and we should not be afraid to shout about the great work that we do. The Suffolk Show has been providing the perfect excuse to do this for generations – and long may it continue.

Savills will be at stand 66 for this year’s Suffolk Show, which takes place on May 31 and June 1.

For advice on the rural sector in Suffolk contact William Hargreaves at Savills on 01473 234802 or WHargreaves@savills.com