E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Adventure playground boosted with £32,000 of new climbing equipment

26 October, 2020 - 17:13
Daltyn playing on the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground climbing frame. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Daltyn playing on the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground climbing frame. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

It’s all smiles at Saxmundham’s Carlton Park playground - after a new multi-play climbing frame boasting a ramp, ladder, bridge and slide was unveiled following a £32,000 fundraising campaign.

The new multi-play equipment in Saxmundham cost £32,000. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe new multi-play equipment in Saxmundham cost £32,000. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The climbing frame was the first piece of equipment at the Carlton Park site when it was opened in 1989, but had since become old and worn.

The Saxmundham Adventure Playground Committee set about raising the funds to replace the equipment with a £32,165 multi-play system by September this year.

Jenna and Amelia enjoy the new equipment at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDJenna and Amelia enjoy the new equipment at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

Yet despite the challenges of raising money during the coronavirus crisis, the committee said it was “really pleased” to reach its target a month early.

Thomas enjoying the new slide at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThomas enjoying the new slide at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new equipment was unveiled this month, in time for children with beaming smiles to use during October half-term.

Pauline White, chairwoman of the committee, said: “It enables a lot of children to have an awful lot of fun.”

Pauline White said the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground equipment Pauline White said the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground equipment "enables a lot of children to have an awful lot of fun". Pictured here is Daltyn playing on the new climbing frame. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

She also said the soft surface would have large safety benefits and added: “The equipment gives for a lot of children to play at the same time.”

The committee benefited from donations from Pam McIntyre, Waitrose, Saxmundham Town Council, Leiston Charity Shop, Ensor Accountants, Ipswich Building Society, district councillor John Fisher, county councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk Community Foundation (Harris Family Fund), the Outdoor Playing Space Scheme, Sizewell B nuclear power station and Saxmundham’s former tai chi class.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police called after human bones taken to Sudbury recycling centre

A member of the public has attempted to dispose of human bones at a Sudbury recycling centre Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A140 blocked after 55 tonne crane truck overturns and hits garden walls

The crane truck hit two garden fences and a telegraph pole Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

River Orwell body discovery not being linked to September incident

The man's body was found near the Orwell Bridge on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest coronavirus data shows slight rise in hospital admissions

Suffolk coronavirus cases: Latest NHS data shows rise in hospital admissions (file image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich woman charged over Kesgrave knife incident

A 38-year-old woman has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN