Adventure playground boosted with £32,000 of new climbing equipment

Daltyn playing on the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground climbing frame. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

It’s all smiles at Saxmundham’s Carlton Park playground - after a new multi-play climbing frame boasting a ramp, ladder, bridge and slide was unveiled following a £32,000 fundraising campaign.

The new multi-play equipment in Saxmundham cost £32,000. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The new multi-play equipment in Saxmundham cost £32,000. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The climbing frame was the first piece of equipment at the Carlton Park site when it was opened in 1989, but had since become old and worn.

The Saxmundham Adventure Playground Committee set about raising the funds to replace the equipment with a £32,165 multi-play system by September this year.

Jenna and Amelia enjoy the new equipment at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Jenna and Amelia enjoy the new equipment at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Yet despite the challenges of raising money during the coronavirus crisis, the committee said it was “really pleased” to reach its target a month early.

Thomas enjoying the new slide at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Thomas enjoying the new slide at Saxmundham Adventure Playground. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new equipment was unveiled this month, in time for children with beaming smiles to use during October half-term.

Pauline White, chairwoman of the committee, said: “It enables a lot of children to have an awful lot of fun.”

Pauline White said the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground equipment "enables a lot of children to have an awful lot of fun". Pictured here is Daltyn playing on the new climbing frame. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Pauline White said the new Saxmundham Adventure Playground equipment "enables a lot of children to have an awful lot of fun". Pictured here is Daltyn playing on the new climbing frame. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

She also said the soft surface would have large safety benefits and added: “The equipment gives for a lot of children to play at the same time.”

The committee benefited from donations from Pam McIntyre, Waitrose, Saxmundham Town Council, Leiston Charity Shop, Ensor Accountants, Ipswich Building Society, district councillor John Fisher, county councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk Community Foundation (Harris Family Fund), the Outdoor Playing Space Scheme, Sizewell B nuclear power station and Saxmundham’s former tai chi class.