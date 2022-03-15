Coastal ambulance crew raises cash for charity with cold water challenge

A team from the Saxmundham ambulance crew are taking to the water every day this month to raise money for Cancer Research UK. - Credit: Saxmundham ambulance crew

A team from Saxmundham ambulance station is taking on a cold water challenge every day this month to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

The group of around 20 people have been submerging themselves in cold water for at least 30 seconds every day this month and will be continuing to do so for the rest of March.

They started the 'Freezing our Sax off' challenge at Sizewell but have recently been taking to the water in Thorpeness.

One of the organisers of the fundraiser, Rheanne Middleton said: “We decided as an ambulance station we’d quite like to do a group challenge.

“Due to our shifts not everybody's able to make it each day but we’re able to get at least three or four people, up to 12 people, on various days.

“It’s so nice to be doing it as a team after the time that we’ve had. It’s been difficult with the ambulance calls and pressure we’re under, it’s nice to be able to do something together that’s a bit of fun. It’s been good for us all.

“At the start, it was very hard and nerve-wracking, you’d feel really anxious about getting in there but now we’re throwing ourselves in and really embracing it.

The group have been taking a dip in the freezing water for at least 30 seconds every day. - Credit: Saxmundham ambulance crew

The group have so for raised over £1,600. - Credit: Saxmundham ambulance crew

“At the beginning, we were stretching to get to 30 seconds, now we can do over a minute!

“So many people have said it’s benefiting their mental health and they feel more alert during the day, they get more done and they’re happier.

“I don’t think the water has got any warmer, it just seems to be a lot easier."

The group have so far raised over £1,600 for Cancer Research UK, something that Rheanne says the crew is "really happy" with.

She said: “We see the effects of cancer in our day to day work and to be able to do something to help in that regard is something we’re enjoying being a part of.

“There’s great dedication from the team, there’s people that are travelling miles to get there, the effort that people are going to be there every day for the cause is incredible."

If you want to make a donation to the fundraiser you can do so here.