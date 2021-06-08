Inconsiderate drivers reminded not to park in ambulance bays
- Credit: Simon Parker
Inconsiderate drivers have been reminded not to park in ambulance bays over concerns they could delay paramedics providing emergency care.
The reminder comes after a number of vehicles parked in the forecourt of the Saxmundham ambulance station, where ambulance, coastguard and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service staff are based.
Concerns have been raised over possible delays to services as a result of the problem, with staff recently being unable to refuel their ambulances due to a vehicle parked too close to their pumps.
A sign outside the Seaman Avenue station states the private forecourt is for ambulance parking only.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “At our Saxmundham Ambulance Station we have had occasional issues over the years with members of the public using the parking on the forecourt.
You may also want to watch:
"We would like to remind the public respectfully to show consideration to our emergency crews.”
Most Read
- 1 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
- 2 Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks
- 3 Ipswich Town among the favourites to win League One next season
- 4 Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week
- 5 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
- 6 Town fans 'broke the phone lines' trying to buy season tickets today
- 7 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with leading League One keeper
- 8 Princess Diana's Ford Escort to go under the hammer in Colchester
- 9 5 of the best beer gardens to visit in Bury St Edmunds
- 10 All change for many Suffolk and Essex MPs as constituency map is redrawn