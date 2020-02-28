£30k appeal to turn former post office into art studio

There will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATION Archant

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to help turn Saxmundham's former post office and telephone exchange into a community hub.

The new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATION The new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATION

The Art Station project is hoping to create new studio, exhibition and shared working spaces in the building in the centre of the East Suffolk town.

The group behind the project wants to create a community hub which will help those working creatively across the town.

The Art Station will be housed on the first floor of the building, which has been empty for a number of years and requires a large amount of work.

The project recently received a £50,000 grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership.

Proposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATION Proposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATION

Despite the grant, more money is needed to help make the space fit for purpose.

Now a new crowdfunding campaign is being set up to try and bring the group closer to their dream.

A spokesman for the project said: "We're passionate about getting the community involved - getting their feedback on the project, spreading the word about the campaign and building pledges for our crowdfunder so that we raise funds.

"We want to provide affordable, sustainable workspace for artists, makers, tech developers to grow the creative industry and to offer resources and support to ensure it develops and thrives."

The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

There will be a number of items available for those who take part in the campaign.

"The crowdfunder offers great rewards in return for pledges of cash," said the project.

"Get a personal portrait by bronze sculptor Laurence Edwards, including watching your own head cast in bronze.

The first floor of the exchange will become home to the Art Station Picture: PALMIER PRODUCTIONS The first floor of the exchange will become home to the Art Station Picture: PALMIER PRODUCTIONS

"Have one of our new spaces dedicated in your name or someone close.

"We've got art by talented artists and makers such as Abigail Lane, Doe Leather, Buzz Mitchell, Studio Vandertas, Jane Watt, Emily Withers and Studio 90, who will be donating art works and artisan made products. And industry professionals offering coaching sessions and a dancer offering a personalised contemporary dance session too."

The crowdfunding campaign will be launched at Waitrose in Fromus Square, Saxmundham on Saturday, February 29.

Those wishing to take part in the crowdfunding campaign will be able to donate through the Art Station's website when the page goes live following Saturday morning's event.

