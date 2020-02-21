E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

£50,000 grant boosts town creative hub plans

PUBLISHED: 11:59 22 February 2020

The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

Archant

Plans to create a new creative hub in a Suffolk town have been boosted by a fund of £50,000.

The new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATIONThe new hub will also offer exhibition space Picture: THE ART STATION

The money will go towards the creation of the Art Station in Saxmundham.

The project will see the creation of studio space, as well as event and exhibition space and possibly a training kitchen in the future.

Plans to create such a space have been in the pipeline for a number of years but suffered a major set back when Saxmundham Train Station, in which the project was originally supposed to be housed, suffered significant fire damage two years ago.

Following the blaze, which destroyed much of the top floor of the building, the project's contract came to an end with Greater Anglia.

The first floor of the exchange will become home to the Art Station Picture: PALMIER PRODUCTIONSThe first floor of the exchange will become home to the Art Station Picture: PALMIER PRODUCTIONS

Since then those behind the Art Station have been looking for a new location to host the desired creative space.

Now they are hoping to move into the first floor of the former telephone exchange building in the town, which they secured at the end of January.

You may also want to watch:

"We have been in negotiations for 18 months," said Lynne Dobney, trustee and director of the project.

Proposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATIONProposed images of the workshop space at the Art Station Picture: THE ART STATION

"It's not in a great state of repair so we have started raising funds."

Now the project has been given a massive boost by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership who have provided £50,000 from its Growing Places Fund.

The fund provides money to support development projects across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Iain Dunnett, senior growing places co-ordinator for the LEP, said: "The LEP regards the project as having significant social impact through creating cultural and enterprising activity, volunteering and work experience opportunities within the town and surrounding areas.

There will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATIONThere will be office space within the new hub Picture: THE ART STATION

"It will have a positive impact on the high street of Saxmundham, bringing creative vibrancy to this location."

Those behind the Art Station are confident of the change it will help bring to the town.

"It's not been used for a long time and so there's a huge amount of interest," said Ms Dobney.

"It will lift the whole of Saxmundham."

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk broadcaster Simon Warr dies after treatment for cancer

Simon Warr has died at the age of 65 Picture: ARCHANT

No plans to close Orwell Bridge today – but highways chiefs monitoring winds

Highways England said it would provide updates on any potential closure of the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues bid to secure back-to-back wins as Oxford visit Portman Road

Ipswich Town take on Oxford United this afternoon

£50,000 grant boosts town creative hub plans

The old exchange in Saxmundham Picture: THE ART STATION

Nacton man among four charged following Shell protest

Four people have been charged with offences after a protest at a Shell garage in Newnham Road, Cambridge Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24