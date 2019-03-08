Police to undertake pro-active patrols after 'mindless vandalism' at art studio

Suffolk police have confirmed that it will be carrying out pro-active patrols in Saxmundham after art studios were left devastated by vandals.

Officers believe that the incident took place at some point between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 19 at the studios owned by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase on the town's high street.

Suspects are believed to have entered the building from the rear of the property by smashing a window and then caused ten's of thousands of pounds worth of damage to original art held within the building.

The vandals smashed glass, mirror and sculptures before sticking a knife through the body of a pigeon which they left behind to rot.

Sergeant Dan Peck said: "This act of sustained mindless vandalism, causing significant damage to valuable artwork and property is so disgraceful to see in our community.

"Enquires are continuing and I would urge anybody who has any information that could assist the investigation to call Police.

"To reassure local residents and businesses we will continue to carry out pro-active patrols in the area."

Anybody who saw anything suspicious during the time or who has any other information is asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or by telephoning Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/28708/19.