Police to undertake pro-active patrols after 'mindless vandalism' at art studio

PUBLISHED: 15:45 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 22 May 2019

Stephen Hicklin amongst the damage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stephen Hicklin amongst the damage Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk police have confirmed that it will be carrying out pro-active patrols in Saxmundham after art studios were left devastated by vandals.

Officers believe that the incident took place at some point between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 19 at the studios owned by Stephen Hicklin and Ruth Purchase on the town's high street.

Suspects are believed to have entered the building from the rear of the property by smashing a window and then caused ten's of thousands of pounds worth of damage to original art held within the building.

The vandals smashed glass, mirror and sculptures before sticking a knife through the body of a pigeon which they left behind to rot.

Sergeant Dan Peck said: "This act of sustained mindless vandalism, causing significant damage to valuable artwork and property is so disgraceful to see in our community.

"Enquires are continuing and I would urge anybody who has any information that could assist the investigation to call Police.

"To reassure local residents and businesses we will continue to carry out pro-active patrols in the area."

Anybody who saw anything suspicious during the time or who has any other information is asked to provide an online update via the constabulary website or by telephoning Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 37/28708/19.

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

