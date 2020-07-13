E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man ‘hit with traffic sign and concrete’ in daylight assault

PUBLISHED: 12:59 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 13 July 2020

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man was reportedly hit with a traffic sign and a piece of concrete while walking with children in Saxmundham.

The assault happened around 11.25am Wednesday, July 8 at the junction of Albion Street and Alma Place.

It is said the man was involved in a fight with two younger men – and was punched before being hit with the road traffic sign and the piece of concrete.

Police have not identified the victim, but understand he was accompanied by two young children and sustained a head injury as a result of the assault.

Despite attending the scene “immediately” and carrying out a search, neither the suspects nor the victim were found.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, and have asked for anyone who knows the victim come forward. They are also interested in speaking to those near the train station at the time of the incident, or who have CCTV footage.

Those with information should contact PC Hudson at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/38354/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Have you seen swarms of flying ants in Suffolk today?

Flying ants have gathered in swarms today for their mating flight. Have you seen any in Suffolk? Picture: PHILIP JONES

“It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there” - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Objections lodged over plans for 340 more homes in growing village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man ‘hit with traffic sign and concrete’ in daylight assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Convicted burglar absconds from Hollesley Bay Prison

Hollesley Bay prisoner Mark Nicholls has absconded and has links to Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Do you think face coverings should be compulsory?

Face masks are rumoured to soon be mandatory in shops Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police search for two cars in hunt for 17 stolen dogs

Melissa Murfet's cockerpoo Betsy who was among the canine haul of 17 dogs and puppies stolen from the Fiveways kennels at Barton Mills, Suffolk . Picture: MEILSSA MURFET

Suffolk’s Ickworth House stays shut for now – but first National Trust houses open doors

The scaffolding at Ickworth took three months to erect. Picture: PAUL GEATER