Man ‘hit with traffic sign and concrete’ in daylight assault

Police are appealing for information after a man was reportedly assaulted in Saxmundham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man was reportedly hit with a traffic sign and a piece of concrete while walking with children in Saxmundham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The assault happened around 11.25am Wednesday, July 8 at the junction of Albion Street and Alma Place.

It is said the man was involved in a fight with two younger men – and was punched before being hit with the road traffic sign and the piece of concrete.

Police have not identified the victim, but understand he was accompanied by two young children and sustained a head injury as a result of the assault.

Despite attending the scene “immediately” and carrying out a search, neither the suspects nor the victim were found.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, and have asked for anyone who knows the victim come forward. They are also interested in speaking to those near the train station at the time of the incident, or who have CCTV footage.

Those with information should contact PC Hudson at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/38354/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.