Man threatened with screwdriver after robbers target garden

A man in his 50s was threatened with a screwdriver after two men stole a mountain bike in a Saxmundham garden.

The two men entered the garden in Station Approach around 8.10pm Friday, May 8, before taking the bike from behind a garden shed.

The pair were then challenged by a man, before one threatened him with a red screwdriver.

Despite leaving the scene with the bike, it was later left at the town’s railway station before the pair made off on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s and of a short and stocky build. He was wearing a hooded top with long trousers, black trainers and a backpack. He was riding a dark-coloured BMX bike.

The second suspect, also white, is described as being between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall and of a slim build, with a missing tooth and a flower tattoo on the right side of his face. He had black, shaved, receding hair and was wearing Nike tracksuit bottoms and a dark grey hoodie.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or knows the identity of the suspects involved should contact Lowestoft CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/25442/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.