Body of man found in Saxmundham

Breaking

The body of a man has been found in Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

The body of a man has been found near a housing estate in Saxmundham, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at about 11.10am today to reports that the body of a man had been found near Warren Avenue.

Earlier today a police cordon was put up in the east Suffolk town, but a spokesman for the force said this had now been removed.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An ambulance attended the location but the man was sadly pronounced deceased.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."