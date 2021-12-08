News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Body of man found in Saxmundham

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:40 PM December 8, 2021
Updated: 4:06 PM December 8, 2021
The body of a man has been found in Saxmundham

The body of a man has been found in Saxmundham - Credit: Google Maps

The body of a man has been found near a housing estate in Saxmundham, police have confirmed. 

Officers were called at about 11.10am today to reports that the body of a man had been found near Warren Avenue. 

Earlier today a police cordon was put up in the east Suffolk town, but a spokesman for the force said this had now been removed.  

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An ambulance attended the location but the man was sadly pronounced deceased.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

"Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
  2. 2 Fallen trees block Suffolk roads as Storm Barra batters region
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
  1. 4 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  2. 5 Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know
  3. 6 Person dies in Ipswich house fire
  4. 7 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 loss at Charlton
  5. 8 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in Charlton loss
  6. 9 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  7. 10 Charlton Athletic 2-0 Ipswich Town: Limp Blues soundly beaten
Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman wears a mask as she walks past Christmas decorations in London's Knightbridge - one of the U

Opinion | Opinion

Will it be another lockdown Christmas?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The A134 near Bury St Edmunds is likely to remain closed for some time after a crash involving a lorry and a car

Updated

Major west Suffolk road reopens after lorry and car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Ipswich Crown Court

Trio jailed as travellers' site shooting described as 'like a movie scene'

Jane Hunt

person