Three people still in hospital after fatal caravan blaze in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:07 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 12:11 PM July 25, 2022
The fire broke out at a caravan site at Wardspring Farm, between Saxmundham and Leiston

The fire broke out at a caravan site at Wardspring Farm, between Saxmundham and Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

Three people remain in hospital after a caravan fire at a holiday park in east Suffolk that killed one woman.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and police attended a blaze at Wardspring Farm in Leiston Road, Saxmundham, in the early hours of Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed the fire broke out at about 4.40am and was confined to one caravan.

A woman died in the blaze and three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Suffolk police confirmed on Monday the trio – a man and two children – remain in hospital.

Richard Smith, Suffolk county councillor for Blything, which includes Saxmundham, said on Sunday he understood the victims of the blaze were a family who were holidaying in the area from Surrey.

The site of the incident, marketed as Happy Days Retro Vacations, is home to seven Airstream caravans.

Its owners did not respond to a request for comment and the website appears to be offline.

