Fire-hit railway station changes 'unsuitable', claims council

PUBLISHED: 16:36 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 31 July 2019

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Changes to a Suffolk railway station which was destroyed by fire are being opposed by council chiefs.

Rail operator Greater Anglia has submitted plans to East Suffolk Council to have Saxmundham railway station re-developed into a single storey building.

As it stands, the proposals suggest the building would be re-modelled inside to provide a waiting area, ticket station and other areas for railway station staff.

Renovation work is also proposed for the exterior of the building, including its canopy and brick clad facade.

A public meeting was held by the council on Monday to gather people's views on the matter.

It was followed by an extraordinary council meeting.

In a letter to East Suffolk Council, Saxmundham Town Council chair Jeremy Smith said: "Saxmundham Town Council welcomes the opportunity to discuss with Abellio Greater Anglia the redevelopment of Saxmundham Station and, in particular the wider area around the station.

"We also fully share the objective of an early, well-designed station Building for Saxmundham and will work constructively towards it.

"The town council nevertheless has serious concerns about the current application and therefore opposes it."

Among the main concerns raised by the council are the lack of community or passenger-serving uses in the building such as a cafe or a shop.

The council would also prefer to see more shelter and seating at the station's second platform as well as toilets somewhere in the station.

More widely, there were also claims that the proposed building could fail to "do justice to the history and heritage of the previous building".

The council outlined that it considered "as a design necessity, a two storey building is required, without undue additional costs".

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said previously: "We are working to improve Saxmundham railway station after it was badly damage following a fire last year. We hope to carry out improvements including a new waiting room, repair works to both platforms and resurfacing the car park. We have recently submitted plans to East Suffolk Council to install a new roof, windows and doors at Saxmundham station, to make the building weather proof."

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

Man, 20, caught with 100 indecent images of children on phone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

