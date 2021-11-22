Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Kim Smith's home, which she shares with her three children, was destroyed in the fire - Credit: Supplied by family

A Saxmundham family home has been left destroyed after a fire from a faulty coffee machine left the property smoke-logged.

Kim Smith and her three children were returning from visiting her father on Saturday evening when they discovered their house in Elm Close was ablaze.

Two fire crews from Saxmundham and Leiston stations were called to the scene, with the blaze being extinguished just under an hour later.

It was later determined that the fire had been caused by faulty electrical wiring of a coffee machine.

Mrs Smith said the bedding in the home will need to be replaced - Credit: Supplied by family

Mrs Smith and her children, 11-year-old Ruby, six-year-old Florence and Freddie, four, are now temporarily living with her father as the blaze has left their home scorched.

She said: "I went out shopping on Saturday and came back before going to my dad's. When I got back home again, I saw my kitchen was on fire.

"The kitchen has been destroyed and the whole house is smoke logged. I'm hoping that it is salvageable, but my daughters are asthmatic so I'll need to get new bedding and change the carpets.

Fire crews from Saxmundham and Leiston were called to the home - Credit: Supplied by family

"The property is going to cost so much to repair. I don't have house insurance because the house has cost so much to get how I needed it to be from previous tenants leaving the house in such a bad way.

"We just feel so destroyed. Freddie has asked if we can go home, but he doesn't understand.

"I'm distraught — everything I worked so hard for has gone."

While Mrs Smith's home may have been ruined in the fire, she is grateful for the firefighters who tackled the blaze and prevented it spreading further.

The blaze was started by a faulty coffee machine - Credit: Supplied by family

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family as they aim to get back on their feet after the fire.

Mrs Smith thanked the community for their outpouring of support for the family.

She added: "The community have been fantastic. The children have been given toys, games, clothing, shoes — everything they need. It's heartbreaking that we've lost what we've lost, but I'm so grateful that they are safe.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the fire crews, as they were fantastic."