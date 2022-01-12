Fire crews tackle house blaze in village near Saxmundham

Fire crews have attended a house fire near Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have battled a house fire at a property near to the A12 overnight.

Crews were called to a two-storey property in Main Road, Benhall, at 2.40am.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found a small fire in the loft of the property. The upstairs was full of smoke.

"All occupants are accounted for and firefighters were fitting smoke alarms inside the property."

Crews extinguished the fire and a 'stop' call was made at 3.21am.

Appliances from Aldeburgh and Saxmundham were called to the blaze.



