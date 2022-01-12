News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fire crews tackle house blaze in village near Saxmundham

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:57 AM January 12, 2022
Suffolk Fire and Rescue fire engine. File photo

Fire crews have attended a house fire near Saxmundham - Credit: Archant

Firefighters have battled a house fire at a property near to the A12 overnight. 

Crews were called to a two-storey property in Main Road, Benhall, at 2.40am. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival crews found a small fire in the loft of the property. The upstairs was full of smoke. 

"All occupants are accounted for and firefighters were fitting smoke alarms inside the property."

Crews extinguished the fire and a 'stop' call was made at 3.21am. 

Appliances from Aldeburgh and Saxmundham were called to the blaze. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police
  2. 2 Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait
  3. 3 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
  1. 4 Walton? Hladky? Or someone new? How Town's goalkeeping situation could play out during January window
  2. 5 Town fans sell out yet another away end as Dons tickets are snapped up
  3. 6 Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury
  4. 7 Horse dies after being hit by lorry and car on A11
  5. 8 Where did we bury it? School's plea to ex-pupils over missing time capsule
  6. 9 'I've not witnessed any issues' - councillor on Yoxman traffic concerns
  7. 10 Man, 58, who went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl' is jailed
Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A kind stranger helped a mum-of-four on St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft.

"I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car

Essex Police

Cyclist dies after crash involving car as man arrested

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at the Valley, London.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Brighton trigger Walton recall but keeper could remain with Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon