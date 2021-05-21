Beatrice, 7, donates all her pocket money to surgery's Covid vaccine scheme

Published: 7:00 AM May 21, 2021 Updated: 8:07 AM May 21, 2021

An inspirational seven-year-old has been called the "Greta Thunberg of Saxmundham" after donating all her pocket money to help a surgery's fundraiser for the Covax scheme.

After learning about charity at Saxmundham Primary School, Beatrice Scott decided to give £1 that she had saved to a cause fighting the Covid pandemic.

Beatrice donated the money to Saxmundham Health's JustGiving page for the Covax initiative, an international effort to ensure fair access to vaccines among rich and poor nations.

Beatrice has been called the 'Greta Thunberg of Saxmundham' - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Saxmundham Health - which had helped the Saxmundham neighbourhood become the most-vaccinated in the country - has fundraised more than £13,000 for the cause so far.

Beatrice's mother, Ruth Finn, expressed her pride after her daughter decided to give away her "golden pound".

The money has gone towards Saxmundham Health's Covax fundraiser - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: "She poured all her pocket money out on the floor.

"I said to her: 'Do you want to use your pocket money for this when you could buy a toy?'

"She looked me square in the eye and said: 'What's more important - a toy or saving a life?'

The youngster learned about charitable giving at Saxmundham Primary School - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I'm proud that she knows what's right. I felt silly when I asked her that question. I admire her integrity and I hope this inspires her to do more."

Dr John Havard, senior partner at the surgery, wrote to thank Beatrice for her kind donation - describing the youngster as the "Greta Thunberg of Saxmundham" after she set an example for adults to follow.

Dr John Havard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He wrote: "We are so lucky in the UK to have such great vaccine coverage that is free.

"This is why it is particularly inspiring to have people like you thinking about others in the world who are not so lucky - and doing everything in your power to do something about it.

"You are a great example to us all in that you recognised a need and did everything you could to help."

Dr Havard hopes Beatrice's donation will help inspire more people to help the east Suffolk surgery's fundraising effort.

He added: "It was amazing that she felt she wanted to donate the money. If she can give all her income, maybe that shows everyone could do more.

"She's been so inspiring. Access to vaccines is in everyone's interest and we are so lucky here."