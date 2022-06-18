Promotion

A King Henry III re-enactor is set to renew Saxmundham's market charter, which was first granted 750 years ago this July - Credit: Black Knight Historical

This July marks the 750th anniversary of the Suffolk town of Saxmundham receiving its market charter.

The market town will be celebrating this milestone anniversary with a free, family friendly 750 Festival on Saturday, July 9.

This special event will take place in the town centre and on Fromus Green from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

In July 1272, King Henry III granted Saxmundham’s first market charter, and one highlight of the 750 event is set to be a midday procession to the steps of the Market Hall, where a re-enactor dressed as King Henry III will once again present the town its market charter.

There will be about 25 re-enactors in the town in a Middle Ages-style encampment, with entertainment and archery available throughout the day.

At 2pm, the ‘King’ will officially open the new Fromus Community Centre at the new Saxmundham Hub in Street Farm Road.

The Royal British Legion Band will be playing a selection of popular tunes, followed by The Rabble Chorus singers and a local ukulele band. A children’s fairground ride will operate all afternoon. And there will be demonstrations by some of the centre’s regular users. The Smile Café will be serving refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Saxmundham Market Place and High Street will be closed to vehicles throughout the day, and a vintage street fair run by Blackdog Events will be held in the area, with further stalls in the Market Hall.

Blackdog Events will be running a vintage street fair on the day. Pictured is a recent Blackdog Event street fair in Bungay - Credit: Blackdog Events

Kate Button, from Blackdog Events, said: “There will be a mix of antiques, vintage, artisans and local produce stalls and, with some excellent traders booked, we think there will be something for everybody.”

Visitors to the town will also be able to see 75 colourful flags which have been installed along the High Street thanks to a collaboration between The Art Station and Saxmundham Town Council.

The flags have been designed by local artists, community groups and organisations and pupils at Saxmundham Primary School.

There will be so much to see and do on July 9, don’t miss anything with the guide to timings on the day:

9.30am Vintage Market opens on High Street and Market Place and in the Market Hall

10am Children’s activities begin

From 10am Entertainment from minstrels, musicians and performers, and a jig outside Market Hall by folk band Harbour Lights

From 11.30am Hog roast and refreshments on Fromus Green

12noon Procession through the town centre to the steps of Market Hall where a King Henry III re-enactor will renew his market charter for the town

2pm King Henry III re-enactor formally opens the new Fromus Community Centre on Street Farm Road

All day The town’s shops and cafes will be open