Children taken to hospital after suspected chemical leak at Suffolk holiday park

Emergency services are responding to a chemical leak at the indoor swimming pool at Carlton Meres Holiday Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Four children have been taken to hospital after a suspected chemical leak at an indoor swimming pool near Saxmundham.

Emergency services were called to Carlton Meres Holiday Park just before 3pm today.

Five fire crews are in attendance. Police and the ambulance service have also responded.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “Four ambulances and two ambulance officer vehicles were called to Carlton Lane, Carlton, Saxmundham, responding to reports of a suspected chemical leak in a swimming pool.

“Two adults and four children were assessed at the scene and two children were transported to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care.”

