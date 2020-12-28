Volunteers help bring 200 Christmas dinners to residents

Published: 5:19 PM December 28, 2020

A Suffolk good neighbour scheme helped to provide hot meals to the vulnerable and isolated over Christmas.

IP17GNS, based in Saxmundham prepared around 200 fresh meals which were then frozen and delivered on Christmas morning.

Diana Eastman, one of the trustees of IP17GNS, said: "Thanks to the enormous generosity of our community, and a partnership with The Warden’s Trust, we have pulled together enough ingredients and little treats to make delicious Christmas lunches and spread some much-needed festive cheer to some 200 people who will be spending Christmas day alone.

"I think Saxmundham, Kelsale and Benhall should be very proud that so many people in our community are prepared to give their time to help others at what is a terribly difficult Christmas.

"We have had an overwhelming response from individuals and businesses keen to support those who are struggling over the Christmas and New Year period."