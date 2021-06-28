Published: 12:26 PM June 28, 2021

Saxmundham Library will re-open on Tuesday with new community facilities after a major transformation.

The new-look library, in Street Farm Road, will provide more space for events and activities.

This will be the second new library to open in the county this month after Mildenhall Library opened its doors within the new Mildenhall Hub on June 1.

For the first two weeks, the library will be open 9.30am to 1.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Opening hours will then be reviewed in July. The library’s temporary home nearby is now closed to allow staff to move everything to the new site.

The redeveloped county council building will also provide a new base for Leading Lives and Saxmundham and District Community Interest Company.

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries said: “It’s fantastic to be opening a second new library for our customers this month and we’re grateful to Suffolk County Council for providing this new facility.

"Our libraries provide a place where everyone and anyone can belong and offer a huge range of activities and services. The new building will create the flexibility to meet the changing needs of the local community.”

Richard Smith said he was delighted that the new library was now ready - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Councillor Richard Smith MVO, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Transport Strategy, & Waste, said: “I’m delighted that the new Saxmundham library is now ready to open. The newly reconfigured building will provide library visitors with a larger purpose designed space for research, events and activities.

“The library sits within the building complex, now known as ‘The Saxmundham Hub’ which will also be the new home to the Fromus Community Centre run by Saxmundham and District Community Interest Company (CIC) and Leading Lives, who are pleased to be having modern facilities for their customers, and, who provide vital services to support the health and wellbeing of people living in Saxmundham and the surrounding area.”