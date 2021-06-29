Published: 3:44 PM June 29, 2021

Saxmundham has unveiled its newly-revamped library - which promises to be bigger, better and more modern than ever before.

The site, which is part of the Saxmundham Hub, boasts more up-to-date facilities and greater space for community activities.

There is also a new children's section, new books for people to read and fresh carpets and furniture.

Helen Scrivener, executive library manager, Jack Norman, property manager, and Helen Kay, library and information assistant - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: “It’s fantastic to be opening a second new library for our customers this month and we’re grateful to Suffolk County Council for providing this new facility.

"Our libraries provide a place where everyone and anyone can belong and offer a huge range of activities and services.

You may also want to watch:

"The new building will create the flexibility to meet the changing needs of the local community.”

Saxmundham Library has reopened as part of renovation work to the council offices in the town - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The library, which was in a temporary building while the revamp was taking place, is part of bigger changes to the county council building in Street Farm Road.

The site is also a base for the charity Leading Lives, as well as Saxmundham and District Community Interest Company.

Visitors have already been checking out Saxmundham Library following its re-opening - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: “I’m delighted that the new Saxmundham Library is now ready to open.

"The newly-reconfigured building will provide library visitors with a larger purpose designed space for research, events and activities.

“The library sits within the building complex, now known as The Saxmundham Hub, which will also be the new home to the Fromus Community Centre run by Saxmundham and District Community Interest Company (CIC) and Leading Lives - who are pleased to be having modern facilities for their customers and who provide vital services to support the health and wellbeing of people living in Saxmundham and the surrounding area.”

For the first two weeks, the library will be open 9.30am to 1.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridaysl, as well as 9.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Opening hours will be reviewed in July.