Mum-of-two takes 'leap of faith' by opening new town centre cake bar

Published: 4:30 PM June 8, 2021

A former NHS worker who left her role after struggling with postnatal depression has taken a "leap of faith" by opening her own cake shop in Saxmundham.

Mother-of-two Rebecca Cockett, 31, worked as a call handler for the health service up until the birth of her daughter Roux in 2018.

However, her depression prevented her from ever returning to her role - and said it had affected her so much she never wanted to leave her home.

The mother-of-two started her business while on maternity leave - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Cockett, who also has five-year-old son Hugo with her husband Pete, started baking cakes and other sweet treats as a way of keeping her spirits high while she was on maternity leave.

She realised she had a talent for working in the kitchen and started her business, Mama Bears Bakes, instead of returning to the NHS after her leave ended.

You may also want to watch:

The business has proved such a success that Mrs Cockett has decided to open Mama Bears Cake Bar in a Saxmundham's High Street next month.

Mrs Cockett received the keys for the property last week - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mrs Cockett, who admits opening the cake bar is "by far the most terrifying thing I have ever done", plans to serve baked goods and teach baking classes when the venue opens next month.

The cake bar, which will serve also alcohol in a building with a striking bright pink door in the town centre, will welcome its first customers on July 10.

Mrs Cockett received the keys for the property last week and is hard at work to transform it into a bar before the grand opening.

One of Rebecca's creations. The cake bar is set to open on July 10 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She said: "Postnatal depression made me very alone - I never wanted to leave the house or see my friends.

"When I had my youngest I suffered quite badly with it, so I turned to baking. I found baking so therapeutic that I turned out to be pretty good at it.

Mrs Cockett with her children Roux and Hugo - Credit: Rebecca Cockett

"It really helped me - it takes your mind away from everything.

"It all snowballed from there - Mama Bears has been running for just over two years. I honestly never imagined anyone would love my cakes as much as I loved making them.

"I've taken a leap of faith with this. I can't wait to open, but I'm really nervous. There's nowhere else really girly in Saxmundham."