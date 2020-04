Two detained after convenience store broken into overnight

Martin's newsagents in Saxmundham Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

Two men have been detained after a town convenience store was broken into overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to the Martin’s store in Market Place, Saxmundham at 1.56am after reports of a break-in.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said two people had been detained and remained in custody.