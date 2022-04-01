Missing mum and daughter from West Sussex found in Suffolk

Sabrina Bradshaw and Taylor Kelly were found in Saxmundham (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A missing mother and daughter from West Sussex have been found in Suffolk, police have confirmed.

Sabrina Bradshaw, 29, and 10-year-old Taylor Kelly, who were originally reported missing from West Sussex, were found in Saxmundham last night.

The mother and daughter were last seen on Friday, March 25.

Suffolk police thanked members of the public for their help with the search for Sabrina and Taylor.








