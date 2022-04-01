News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Missing mum and daughter from West Sussex found in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:06 AM April 1, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Sabrina Bradshaw and Taylor Kelly were found in Saxmundham (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A missing mother and daughter from West Sussex have been found in Suffolk, police have confirmed. 

Sabrina Bradshaw, 29, and 10-year-old Taylor Kelly, who were originally reported missing from West Sussex, were found in Saxmundham last night.

The mother and daughter were last seen on Friday, March 25. 

Suffolk police thanked members of the public for their help with the search for Sabrina and Taylor. 



Suffolk Live News
Saxmundham News
Sussex News

Don't Miss

380124,Picture shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) ,Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL),13,0 00:00:00

BBC

Suffolk actor to return for final ever episode of Holby City

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
General view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich. PRESS ASS

Football | Exclusive

Williams joins from Man United as 'head of recruitment'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stoke by Nayland Resort's spa has been ranked among the top 40 spa destinations in the UK 

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Site for plans for 146 homes in Onehouse, south of Union Road.

Planning and Development

Final details for 146 homes in Suffolk village set for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon