Send your lockdown memories to museum to help build archive

People in the Saxmundham area are being asked to share their memories of Covid-19 lockdown, to make an archive for future generations.

Richard Crisp, one of the museum’s founders, said: “This is one of the most extraordinary years any of us will ever know.

“It’s important to make a record of what lockdown was really like in Saxmundham and the surrounding villages.”

People are being asked to share their memories of this year and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their families, neighbours and friends.

You can send your notes and photos to the museum, ranging from lockdown birthdays to shared food and support.

Contributions should be sent to info@saxmundhammuseum.org.uk or Saxmundham Museum, 49 High Street, Saxmundham IP17 1AJ.

For more details, visit the museum website.