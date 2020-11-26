E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Send your lockdown memories to museum to help build archive

PUBLISHED: 11:54 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 26 November 2020

Saxmundham Museum is appealing for people's lockdown memories and photos Picture: B MOORE

Saxmundham Museum is appealing for people's lockdown memories and photos Picture: B MOORE

B MOORE

People in the Saxmundham area are being asked to share their memories of Covid-19 lockdown, to make an archive for future generations.

Richard Crisp, one of the museum’s founders, said: “This is one of the most extraordinary years any of us will ever know.

“It’s important to make a record of what lockdown was really like in Saxmundham and the surrounding villages.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Weird Suffolk - Ghostly dancers in Saxmundham

People are being asked to share their memories of this year and how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their families, neighbours and friends.

You can send your notes and photos to the museum, ranging from lockdown birthdays to shared food and support.

Contributions should be sent to info@saxmundhammuseum.org.uk or Saxmundham Museum, 49 High Street, Saxmundham IP17 1AJ.

For more details, visit the museum website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk to be in Tier 2 in local lockdown system

All shops can open again next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do Tier 1 areas like Cornwall compare to Suffolk?

The whole of Suffolk has been placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tier 2 explained as Suffolk and Essex to be placed under ‘high’ restrictions

The East of England has been put into Tier 2 of the government's coronavirus restrictions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Serious crash closes A14 slip road at Trimley roundabout

A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town can welcome 2,000 fans for Portsmouth clash as Ipswich is placed in Tier 2

Cardboard cut-outs of Ipswich Town fans. Photo: PA