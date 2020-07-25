Residents call for more infrastructure and business to help support town

Residents have been having their say on the future of Saxmundham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People living in Saxmundham have had their say on what they want to happen to the town in its neighbourhood plan.

Jeremy Smith Chairman of the Saxmundham town council said the survey provided a unique insight into the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Last year residents of the market town were asked to take part in a survey which would help form the plan for the town.

Almost 1000 people took part in the survey with its results being revealed now for the first time.

The survey covered a range of areas from housing to transport, community facilities to the high street.

The majority of those surveyed supported the creation of 200-300 new homes in the town in the next 18 years.

More than a third of people thought that new developments should be in the east of the town up Church Hill.

Local people were also asked what sort of community facilities were needed in the town with over 800 saying that the top priority should be new medical facilities, followed by children’s play areas and indoor sports facilities.

The survey also looked at what residents wanted to happen to the town centre and area around the town’s train station.

The train station was gutted by fire in 2018 with work having began earlier this year to restore the building.

Over 700 of those taking part in the survey said they wanted to see development around the train station area including new businesses and work opportunities.

Jeremy Smith, chairman of Saxmundham Town Council, said: “The results of the Saxmundham Household Survey provide a unique insight into what the residents of our town think, need and want.

“We believe that this report of our survey – with its detailed data - provides the most in-depth ‘window’ into a community’s views, in all their diversity, with all their optimism and pessimism, of any east Suffolk town in recent history.

Christine Buttery, community volunteer member and vice chairman of the Saxmundham Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee, said: “It was very pleasing to see such strong support from the residents of Saxmundham for environmental improvements to the High Street and the Station area.

“We hope that improvements to these areas – such as wider pavements and tighter traffic controls - will create pleasant public spaces for everyone to enjoy.”

