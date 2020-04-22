Video

WATCH Staff at Suffolk primary school send virtual hello to pupils and parents

Staff at Saxmundham Primary School have created a special video for pupils Picture: SIMON PARKER

Staff at a Suffolk primary school have put together a special video to say hello to pupils during the coronavirus.

The video created by Saxmundham Primary School features staff in a variety of scenarios waving hello to pupils; from making cups of tea to driving racing simulators.

The special message was put together by the school and then sent out to pupils and parents, who have been moved by it.

“It’s been received well on Facebook,” said headteacher Ed Pearson-Shaul.

“It’s been our best viewed post by far.

“One of our teaching assistants emailed me on the Thursday of last week,” said Mr Pearson-Shaul.

“She had seen something similar on Tiktok, albeit briefer.

“She said wouldn’t it be good to do it with the staff and send it out to all the parents.”

A member of staff’s son volunteered to put it all together and soon staff were busily recording themselves waving for the video.

“It was a way of saying of hello, we are here and we are looking forward to seeing you,” said Mr Pearson-Shaul.

