Chimney fire spreads through house
Published: 9:04 PM March 9, 2021
Firefighters have been called to a house fire where flames spread from the chimney.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to South Entrance in Saxmundham at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.
Firefighters from Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham were all called to the scene.
A spokesman for the fire service said that the fire began in the house's chimney but spread into the building.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control and a stop was called at 7.30pm.
All engines have returned to their stations.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
