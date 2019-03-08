E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Saxmundham rail station plans hailed as 'positive step' for future regeneration

PUBLISHED: 17:21 05 October 2019

Drone footage of the 2018 Saxmundham railway station fire. Picture: SKYMANIX

Drone footage of the 2018 Saxmundham railway station fire. Picture: SKYMANIX

Archant

Community leaders are still hoping a fire-damaged railway station can become a focal point for their town and a linchpin for regeneration.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFirefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

District councillors are being recommended to approve plans for Saxmundham station to make changes to the structure and make it weatherproof.

This will include removing the rest of the upper storey wrecked by fire to make it single-storey, and to provide waiting facilities for rail travellers within the shell of the fire damaged Victorian station buildings on the "up" London bound platform.

Saxmundham Town Council is against the plans because it does not feel the proposals go far enough - and wants to see a comprehensive redevelopment project planned.

Its Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group has identified the wider station area as a key potential site for regeneration, in which the station building and Greater Anglia site as a whole would form key components.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Saxmundham railway station last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFirefighters tackle the blaze at Saxmundham railway station last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

The council has written to Greater Anglia and Network Rail to offer full co-operation in assessing the potential for the area, which would bring economic, social and environmental benefits.

The council said: "We are confident that, with appropriate information, consultation and some improvements, an acceptable solution can be found, given the will and a little more time. We are anxious not to let the present awful condition of the station continue for long, but it is worth a little time to get the right design and solution."

The council's concerns over the current plans include the design, lack of café or shop or toilets, and the small size of the waiting room for a station visited by 3,000 passengers a week.

In a report to East Suffolk Council's planning committee north on October 8, councillors are recommended to approve the changes.

Planning officers feel removing the upper storey is acceptable.

Case officer Chris Green said: "The facilities to be provided at this stage are basic, but are an improvement on the current situation and represent a start to what could be a further development of the station area.

"The basic facilities are therefore a positive step towards achieving policy objectives and the lack of better facilities at this stage are not a reason in planning terms to refuse the application."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man, 70, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Lowestoft

Police on scene at Fir Lane, Lowestoft. PIC: Joseph Norton.

‘James needs an operation... hopefully he’ll be right as rain’ - Lambert on Norwood’s nagging groin issue

James Norwood goes off injured during the second half at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix

WEIRD SUFFOLK: How stones in Suffolk tried to defeat one of the biggest serial killers of all time

The Plague Stone on Risbygate Street, from a legend that when smallpox was raging in Bury in 1677, the socket-hole was filled with vinegar so that people going home from the town market could wash their coins in it, to stop the spread of infection Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ratings: How thw Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 victory over Fleetwood

The Ipswich team celebrates at Fleetwood Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists