Have you seen 16-year-old Harriette Grant from Saxmundham?

Police are looking for Harriette Grant Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for help in tracing a missing teenager from Saxmundham.

Harriette Grant was last seen on Wednesday, February 20 2019 by family at her home address.

Harriette is described as a white female, 5’6” tall, with shoulder length brown hair and of medium build. She is possibly wearing dark clothing and a coat, no further details.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said:”We are concerned for Harriette’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police.”

Those who may have any information about Harriette’s whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting missing person reference 129558.