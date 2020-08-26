E-edition Read the EADT online edition
False alarm after Tesco evacuated and police called for ‘suspicious bag’

PUBLISHED: 20:45 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:56 26 August 2020

The Tesco superstore in Saxmundham was evacuated earlier this evening after a suspicious bag was found. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Tesco superstore in Saxmundham was evacuated earlier this evening after a suspicious bag was found. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Tesco superstore in Suffolk was evacuated this evening after a ‘suspicious bag’ was found – however it turned out to be a false alarm.

Suffolk police were called at 6.23pm this evening to reports that a suspicious bag had been found at the Tesco superstore in Church Street, Saxmundham.

The store was evacuated and the road briefly closed, however the owner of the bag was shortly identified.

The road and store were reopened and the bag returned to the owner.

