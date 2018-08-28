Heavy Showers

Updated

Trains cancelled on Ipswich line due to signalling problems

PUBLISHED: 07:55 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:15 12 November 2018

Greater Anglia have announced delays following signalling problems Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Greater Anglia have announced delays following signalling problems Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

An early train heading from the town centre out to Saxmundham has been terminated early.

The 6.20am service from Ipswich to Saxmundham was delayed by almost an hour with Greater Anglia citing signalling problems as the cause of the issue.

It has now been terminated at Woodbridge and will no longer call at Melton, Wickham Market and Saxmundham due to earlier signalling problems.

More recently the 7.35am line from Ipswich to Lowestoft is being delayed at Woodbridge.

It is now expected to be 25 minutes late.

The earlier 6.41am train from Lowestoft to Ipswich was also delayed and the Saxmundham train to Lowestoft at 7.44am has been cancelled.

It is believed that the delays are due to signalling problems at Lowestoft.

The issue appears to be having a knock-on affect with other services.

Stay with us for all of your travel updates.

