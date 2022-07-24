Woman dies after caravan blaze in east Suffolk

Breaking

A woman has died after a caravan fire in Saxmundham (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A woman has died after a caravan caught fire in east Suffolk in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and police attended a caravan fire at a site near Saxmundham in the early hours of Sunday.

The blaze broke out at about 4.40am and was confined to one caravan.

A woman died in the blaze and three other people were injured.

The trio are being treated in hospital.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk police are jointly investigating the incident.

Police officers are supporting the victim's next of kin.