'It was horrific': Grandmother stuck abroad after 40ft castle fall

Funds are being raised to bring a grandmother of four home, after she broke both legs falling nearly 40ft while on holiday in Portugal.

Tina Ann Buckle, from Saxmundham, was visiting Moura to attend her nephew's wedding but is now stuck in hospital with serious injuries after the fall on Friday, September 10.

Mrs Buckle's sister Margaret Thompson said she fell down concrete steps on a visit to a castle.

"Tina and a few others decided to go up to the battlements," she said.

"Because I had been there before I didn't bother going up, but on her way up Tina missed her step and went flying down about 30-40ft.

"She broke both of her legs and had multiple fractures to the neck of the femur in her left leg which has now been pinned and plated.

"Her right leg was a complete mess and I thought she was going to lose the bottom part of her leg.

"Her CT scan showed that her head was OK — but how she didn't do any damage I will never know.

"It was a really horrific fall because she fell from concrete steps to a concrete floor."

Paramedics were quickly on the scene as they were attending a wine conference near the castle.

A translator helped the medical teams as the 59-year-old was taken to hospital in Evora, where she remains.

Despite her injuries Mrs Thompson said her sister remained in high spirits.

"I speak with her daily and she has been in high spirits", she said.

"The doctors were taking her dressings off her legs today and they asked her if she wanted to have a look at them, but she said no because she isn't ready yet."

Mrs Thompson also said the emergency services in Portugal had been "fantastic".

Mrs Buckle's family is aiming to raise £15,000 to get her flown back to the UK on a chartered flight or helicopter, as she will need to travel on a stretcher.

Details of the fundraiser are available here.