News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'It was horrific': Grandmother stuck abroad after 40ft castle fall

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:10 PM September 15, 2021   
Tina Ann Buckle is stuck in Portugal after suffering serious injuries as a result of a fall

Tina Ann Buckle is stuck in Portugal after suffering serious injuries as a result of a fall - Credit: Supplied by the family

Funds are being raised to bring a grandmother of four home, after she broke both legs falling nearly 40ft while on holiday in Portugal. 

Tina Ann Buckle, from Saxmundham, was visiting Moura to attend her nephew's wedding but is now stuck in hospital with serious injuries after the fall on Friday, September 10.

Tina with one of her grand children before her fall in Portugal

Tina with one of her grand children before her fall in Portugal - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mrs Buckle's sister Margaret Thompson said she fell down concrete steps on a visit to a castle.

"Tina and a few others decided to go up to the battlements," she said.

"Because I had been there before I didn't bother going up, but on her way up Tina missed her step and went flying down about 30-40ft. 

You may also want to watch:

"She broke both of her legs and had multiple fractures to the neck of the femur in her left leg which has now been pinned and plated.

Tina also attends the bible club in Saxmundham

Tina also attends the bible club in Saxmundham - Credit: Supplied by the family

"Her right leg was a complete mess and I thought she was going to lose the bottom part of her leg. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
  3. 3 'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision
  1. 4 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  2. 5 'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing
  3. 6 'We're a soft touch' - Cook on defeat to West Ham U21s
  4. 7 Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK
  5. 8 Seven observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss to West Ham U21s
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham U21: Blues beaten again as errors prove costly

"Her CT scan showed that her head was OK — but how she didn't do any damage I will never know.

"It was a really horrific fall because she fell from concrete steps to a concrete floor."

Paramedics were quickly on the scene as they were attending a wine conference near the castle.

Tina's family is hoping to get her back to the UK after her fall in Portugal 

Tina's family is hoping to get her back to the UK after her fall in Portugal - Credit: Supplied by the family

A translator helped the medical teams as the 59-year-old was taken to hospital in Evora, where she remains. 

Despite her injuries Mrs Thompson said her sister remained in high spirits. 

"I speak with her daily and she has been in high spirits", she said. 

"The doctors were taking her dressings off her legs today and they asked her if she wanted to have a look at them, but she said no because she isn't ready yet."

Tina with her grand children

Tina with her grand children - Credit: Supplied by the family

Mrs Thompson also said the emergency services in Portugal had been "fantastic". 

Mrs Buckle's family is aiming to raise £15,000 to get her flown back to the UK on a chartered flight or helicopter, as she will need to travel on a stretcher.

Details of the fundraiser are available here.

Suffolk Live
Saxmundham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath

Suffolk Live

Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Alan Brazil arrives at the Radio Academy Arqiva Hall of Fame Fellowship honours event at The Savoy i

Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live | Updated

A12 set to reopen eight hours after lorry overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon