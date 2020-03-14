E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk skincare brand creates new hand sanitiser in response to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:03 14 March 2020

The Suffolk company believes it could sell out soon Picture: HBD MANUFACTURING LTD/ SBC SKINCARE

© HBD Manufacturing Ltd

A Suffolk skincare company has created a new hand sanitiser in response to growing demand because of coronavirus.

SBC Skincare has launched a new hand sanitiser Picture: HBD EUROPE LTD/SBC SKINCARESBC Skincare has launched a new hand sanitiser Picture: HBD EUROPE LTD/SBC SKINCARE

In recent weeks hand sanitiser has become a scarce product on the shelves of high street shops in the county with some stores limiting purchases due to high demand.

Needham Market - based brand SBC Skincare launched its brand new hand sanitiser on Friday, having rushed the product to market.

The company already produce a range of luxury hand washes and hand creams and had seen demand for its products increase in recent weeks as calls were made for more frequent handwashing in the wake of the coronavirus.

'Our hand washes have seen an increase in sales, where hand washing has become more frequent for everyone,' said a spokesman for the company.

The new hand sanitiser sold 1000 bottles in the first two hours Picture: SBC SKINCAREThe new hand sanitiser sold 1000 bottles in the first two hours Picture: SBC SKINCARE

'We could see demand for a range of items increase during the earlier stages, so mobilised teams to produce a brand new product.'

The first batch of hand sanitiser came off the production line in Suffolk on Wednesday, March 11.

Just two days later the sanitiser was available to buy online.

Each bottle of the hand sanitiser costs £6.50 for a 100ml bottle, which is significantly more than some other high street brands charge for similar products.

SBC Skincare said that part of this was down to the production costs its faced as a smaller brand.

'The price is based on our other skincare gels,' said the spokesman.

'We have seen some huge prices of gels, but wanted to make this accessible to a wide audience and therefore have kept it in line with our other products.

'Compared with some other brands, we are smaller and don't have the same economies of scale to produce this at a far lower cost.'

SBC Skincare said it had been surprised by the popularity of the product; in the first two hours of sales the company had sold 1,000 units.

The spokesman added: 'Stocks are limited, due to the availability of our raw materials on-site, along with componentry - such as bottles and caps.'

The company had expected to have sold its current stock by early next week but the product is already listed as out of stock on its website.

