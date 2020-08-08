Figures of fun in Bildeston scarecrow festival
PUBLISHED: 19:16 08 August 2020
The streets and gardens of Bildeston were filled with figures of fun after being taken over by scarecrows for the weekend.
The village set to work in aid of the Suffolk Community Foundation after many of its community activities for the summer were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organiser Debbie Bailey said: “It’s been brilliant, the atmosphere has been great and we’ve had some fantastic scarecrows.
“Everyone has rallied round to donate some great prizes, the community spirit has really shone through. There’s also been quite a competitive spirit, but in a good way.”
There were a total of 74 scarecrows on display, with the event raising £1,284 for the Foundation. BBC Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy acted as judge to choose the best entries.
Debbie said: “I thought if we could get 40 scarecrows we would be doing well, and we’ve nearly doubled it. Everyone has really got behind it.”
