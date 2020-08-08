E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Figures of fun in Bildeston scarecrow festival

PUBLISHED: 19:16 08 August 2020

Norman Ruffell with his scarecrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norman Ruffell with his scarecrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The streets and gardens of Bildeston were filled with figures of fun after being taken over by scarecrows for the weekend.

Robin Sedgwick with his Prince Andrew scarecrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRobin Sedgwick with his Prince Andrew scarecrow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The village set to work in aid of the Suffolk Community Foundation after many of its community activities for the summer were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Characters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharacters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organiser Debbie Bailey said: “It’s been brilliant, the atmosphere has been great and we’ve had some fantastic scarecrows.

Characters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharacters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Everyone has rallied round to donate some great prizes, the community spirit has really shone through. There’s also been quite a competitive spirit, but in a good way.”

One entry was a very detailed Dominic Cummings scenario Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOne entry was a very detailed Dominic Cummings scenario Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There were a total of 74 scarecrows on display, with the event raising £1,284 for the Foundation. BBC Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy acted as judge to choose the best entries.

Characters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharacters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Debbie said: “I thought if we could get 40 scarecrows we would be doing well, and we’ve nearly doubled it. Everyone has really got behind it.”

Characters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharacters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Characters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCharacters in all shapes and sizes lined the streets of Bildeston for the scarecrow festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Charity urges vigilance over online kitten sales after spike in demand for ‘lockdown pets’

A leading cat charity has urged vigilance over online sales of kittens following a spike in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

