Man attacked with hammer in street assault
- Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW
A man was left with head injuries after being smashed in the skull with a hammer when he was set upon by two attackers.
The incident happened in Scarfe Way, Colchester, on Thursday night.
Essex police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was on foot at around 8.45pm when he was approached by two men and assaulted.
During the attack he was "struck with a hammer" and suffered a head injury.
The men, both described as being black, then made off in a silver Vauxhall car, possibly a Corsa.
Police said anyone with information about the incident can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote the crime reference number 42/39334/21.
Witnesses can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.