Man attacked with hammer in street assault

Published: 2:03 PM March 6, 2021

A man was injured with a hammer in an assault in Scarfe Way, Colchester - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A man was left with head injuries after being smashed in the skull with a hammer when he was set upon by two attackers.

The incident happened in Scarfe Way, Colchester, on Thursday night.

Essex police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was on foot at around 8.45pm when he was approached by two men and assaulted.

During the attack he was "struck with a hammer" and suffered a head injury.

The men, both described as being black, then made off in a silver Vauxhall car, possibly a Corsa.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote the crime reference number 42/39334/21.

Witnesses can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

