News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man attacked with hammer in street assault

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 2:03 PM March 6, 2021   
Scarfe Way, Colchester, where a man was attacked by two men

A man was injured with a hammer in an assault in Scarfe Way, Colchester - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A man was left with head injuries after being smashed in the skull with a hammer when he was set upon by two attackers.

The incident happened in Scarfe Way, Colchester, on Thursday night.

Essex police said the victim, a man in his 30s, was on foot at around 8.45pm when he was approached by two men and assaulted.

During the attack he was "struck with a hammer" and suffered a head injury.

The men, both described as being black, then made off in a silver Vauxhall car, possibly a Corsa.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Please quote the crime reference number 42/39334/21.

Witnesses can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
 

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town

Football

Cook's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
McCarthy's Country Store Ltd was prosecuted by Mid Suffolk District Council over food hygiene offences

Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans is facing up the club losing as much as �10m in revenue due to the

'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A12 Frostenden crash

Updated

A12 re-opens following serious three-vehicle crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon