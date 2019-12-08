Fears of scarlet fever outbreak after 14 cases reported in a week

Concern has been raised at the number of scarlet fever cases appearing across Suffolk and Essex.

Parents are being warned to be on the look out for scarlet fever after an outbreak of 14 cases in Suffolk and Essex in just one week.

The highly contagious infection, which is caused by bacteria, has been on the rise since 2014.

During the week leading up to December 4, four cases were reported in Suffolk; two in the Forest Heath area of west Suffolk, one in Ipswich and one in Mid Suffolk. This is a 75% increase on the same week last year.

The number was even greater in Essex where 10 cases were reported during the same week.

Overall in the East of England 43 cases of scarlet fever were reported in seven days, compared to just 18 across during the first week of December 2018.

Since 2014 there has been a rise in the number of cases diagnosed with around 15,000 to 30,000 cases diagnosed each year, with young children the most likely to be struck down.

All medical practitioners in England and Wales have to notify their local authority when they come across suspected cases of certain infectious diseases; one of these is scarlet fever.

And the figures were reported in the weekly notifications of infectious diseases or NOIDS list.

According to Public Health England the condition tends to be most common in the winter and spring.

Reporter Emily Townsend and her sister contracted the condition as children. She is concerned by the increase in cases.

She said: "I just remember feeling like death most of the time."

"It is scary seeing more cases because it can spread so quickly particularly in children so it wouldn't take much to see it get out of control, although it is relatively easy to treat, especially now.

"When I was younger it was more rare and the doctors were quite worried about us.

"I was off school for quite a while and it can leave you bedridden for at least a week."

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

What are the signs of scarlet fever?

- Flu like symptoms including a high temperature of 38C of above as well as a sore throat and swollen neck glands

- A pink or red rash that feels like sandpaper

- A white coating on the tongue. It peels and leaves it red and swollen

- Cheeks can be flushed