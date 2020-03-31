60 homes plan for Suffolk village approved

Plans for 60 new homes in a Suffolk village have been approved by planners.

Developers Lovell Homes has been granted planning permission by Mid Suffolk District Council to build the homes on a site off Wattisfield Road in Walsham le Willows.

The Acorns development will see 39 properties available for sale and 21 affordable homes.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are thrilled to have received planning approval on this site in Walsham le Willows, where we’re looking forward to bringing 60 brand-new homes for affordable rent and open market sale.

“This development will provide a collection of two, three and four-bedroom houses and three-bedroom bungalows, which will help to tackle the shortage of new homes across the region.”

Walsham le Willows Parish Council had opposed the scheme, voicing concerns about fencing, screening, and street lighting plus building design.

However a report to members said the proposed housing density of 29 dwellings per hectare was acceptable given the existing character and development of the village.

The report said: “The principle of development has been agreed for the number of dwellings proposed as well as the access arrangements.

“The resultant development provides an environment that is not car dominated, has good supervision and details a variety of dwelling styles and materials that provides interest to a range of streetscapes.

“All statutory consultees offer no significant objection to the scheme that cannot be addressed by way of existing or further conditions.

“The proposals are well connected to a number of existing public rights of way, will create a new landscaped edge to the village and provide green public space assets for the community to benefit from.

“Overall the development is considered to provide an attractive place with a range of house types to meet both affordable and housing needs at all levels.”

The report said there were concerns raised by health providers that the two GP practices in the area of the development would not be able to cope with the new numbers of people moving in to the homes and that the developers would need to contribute to improving services via the Community Infrastructure Levy.