E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

In pictures: Rain holds out for Suffolk Schnauzerfest

PUBLISHED: 16:17 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 15 December 2019

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

Dozens of Schnauzer dogs and their owners gathered for a wet and windy parade through Bury St Edmunds to celebrate the unique breed.

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHERSchnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

As part of a national series of events known as Schnauzerfest, more than 30 pooches braved the rain in Nowton Park on Saturday, December 15.

The group met at 1pm before setting off on their leisurely stroll through the park.

Jack Cooper, who organised the Bury St Edmunds edition of Schnauzerfest, says some of the dogs - and even their owners - were an "absolute mess" at the end of the walk due to the muddy conditions.

He said: "We had around 30 people turn up and it was great.

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHERSchnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

"The turnout wasn't as big as we had hoped due to the rain, Christmas shopping and other walks happening nearby this weekend."

The rain ceased just minutes before the walkers set off and Jack says it remained dry throughout - but that didn't stop the dogs getting covered head to toe in mud.

There was a small raffle at the end of the walk - with prizes such as dog treats, a dog water bottle, a Schnauzerfest cake, a gift voucher for Gladwells pet store and a pooch photoshoot with local photographer Nigel Wallace.

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHERSchnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHERSchnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Suffolk General Election 2019 results in full – plus all the reaction and analysis

Conservative supporters at the Ipswich count in the Corn Exchange Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 REOPENS after four-vehicle crash closed both carriageways

A collision involving four vehicles on the A12 has closed it in both directions at Saxmundham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New cable technology

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey has co-signed a letter calling for an offshore ring main to be investigated Picture: PAUL GEATER

Review: Cinderella at Ipswich Regent is a ‘smashing family outing’

Wayne Bavin, Mike McClean and Alex Runicles in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

‘We are open to all’ - reverend responds after anti-LGBTQ note is left on altar

Reverend Andrew Dotchin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Labour council leader: ‘Weak, out of touch’ Corbyn was the reason we lost

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said many people did not vote Labour because of Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists