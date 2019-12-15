In pictures: Rain holds out for Suffolk Schnauzerfest

Schnauzerfestive event at Nowton Park which was organised by the National Schnauzerfest charity. Picture: NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER NIGEL WALLACE PHOTOGRAPHY - DOG PHOTOGRAPHER

Dozens of Schnauzer dogs and their owners gathered for a wet and windy parade through Bury St Edmunds to celebrate the unique breed.

As part of a national series of events known as Schnauzerfest, more than 30 pooches braved the rain in Nowton Park on Saturday, December 15.

The group met at 1pm before setting off on their leisurely stroll through the park.

Jack Cooper, who organised the Bury St Edmunds edition of Schnauzerfest, says some of the dogs - and even their owners - were an "absolute mess" at the end of the walk due to the muddy conditions.

He said: "We had around 30 people turn up and it was great.

"The turnout wasn't as big as we had hoped due to the rain, Christmas shopping and other walks happening nearby this weekend."

The rain ceased just minutes before the walkers set off and Jack says it remained dry throughout - but that didn't stop the dogs getting covered head to toe in mud.

There was a small raffle at the end of the walk - with prizes such as dog treats, a dog water bottle, a Schnauzerfest cake, a gift voucher for Gladwells pet store and a pooch photoshoot with local photographer Nigel Wallace.

