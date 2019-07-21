Relief as 'absolutely essential' bus service saved from axe

An under-threat bus route popular with schoolchildren and branded "absolutely essential" by an MP is no longer facing the axe under Suffolk County Council plans, it has emerged.

Despite the council pulling its subsidy for various rural routes, the 971 bus service - which will now run between Hadleigh, Capel St Mary, East Bergholt, Stratford St Mary and Colchester - will continue to operate without it.

This is because bus company Beestons, which currently runs the service, has stepped in to save the route by continuing to run it on a commercial basis.

However, there will be a slight change to the route and the bus will no longer stop in Layham, Raydon and Holton St Mary.

People living in these villages can meet the bus in Hadleigh or East Bergholt.

Suffolk's highways chief Mary Evans said: "It is great that Beestons have agreed to take on this service commercially.

"It is an important route for residents in these villages, including students, who use the bus to get to post-16 centres in Colchester.

"This is a good example of how we are working with operators to find solutions where we are unable to fund services with public money.

"We are continuing our conversations with operators and local communities and are dedicated to seeking solutions like this for other services."

Meanwhile, a Beestons spokesman added: "We are pleased to be able to take on this route commercially, to continue this bus service for our current and future passengers".

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge had raised concern about the 971 route after it was announced the county could lose 23 bus services under council plans to save £340,000.

Several bus services in James Cartlidge's South Suffolk constituency remain under threat.

He said: "It appears that my constituents will be disproportionately affected by these changes, especially as many of the routes run in our most remote areas. A particular concern is where routes are used for education access, given the context of changes to school transport."

The MP also called for a quick solution for the 971 route.

At the time, Mrs Evans added: "Based on the criteria which includes measures such as passenger numbers and integration with other routes, funding for the 11 services in South Suffolk is no longer financially viable.

"We are continuing conversations with bus operators and partners to explore other solutions and sources of funding to support services, including those in South Suffolk."

