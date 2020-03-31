School donates goggles to doctors surgery

The goggles donated by Stowmarket High School to Combs Ford surgery. Picture: STOWMARKET HIGH SCHOOL Stowmarket High School

Dozens of pairs of goggles have been donated to a doctors surgery near Stowmarket which is fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Combs Ford surgery. Picture: MARK LANGFORD Combs Ford surgery. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Stowmarket High School has given the protective eye-wear to Combs Ford surgery as it is preparing to move to a new campus in Easter.

The surgery is concentrating on treating patients displaying symptoms of the virus, with people otherwise having to visit the Stowhealth practice in the town.

Headteacher Dave Lee-Allan said: “We picked up a message from Combs Ford surgery asking if schools had anything they could offer.

“I spoke to our head of science about it - we have an advantage in that we are packing everything up for when we move schools.

“We have a lot of kit so we felt if we had any surplus it should go to somewhere it can be put to good use, and the surgery certainly fits that category.”

