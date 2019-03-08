Partly Cloudy

Warning to parents after girl, 11, approached by two men in Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 15:43 02 July 2019

Suffolk police are calling for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police are calling for witnesses after an 11-year-old girl was approached by two men in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for information after two men approached an 11-year-old girl in Felixstowe and asked her to get in to their car.

The school girl was playing on her scooter on Monday (July 1) when she heard a car slow down behind her.

Two men began to speak to her from the car saying that her mother had sent them to take her home and said she should get into the car.

The girl refused and returned home.

She said that the pair spoke with foreign accents but did not see the males or their car.

Officers are now asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police quoting crime reference 37/38230/19.

