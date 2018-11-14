Partly Cloudy

Remembrance 2018: Ixworth Free School hosts Armitisce commemorations

14 November, 2018 - 09:51
Remembrance Day commemorations were held at Ixworth Free School Picture: IXWORTH FREE SCHOOL

Ixworth Free School, near Bury St Edmunds, held a special assembly with the village’s Royal British Legion on Friday, November 9, to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Special commemorations continued on Remembrance Sunday at the school where the community enjoyed lunch, singing and a service – including a reading by student Evan Ogden.

The school also hosted a sunset ceremony, with the lighting of a beacon and church bells to mark the occasion.

Mark Barrow, headteacher at Ixworth Free School, said: “We were proud to welcome the local community to Ixworth Free School for Remembrance Day, thank you to all involved and to everyone who joined us in commemorating the centenary of the First World War.

“It was poignant to see the young and old come together to share stories and remember all those who gave their lives 100 years ago.”

