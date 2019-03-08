Suffolk pupils wow crowds with production of School of Rock - The Musical

The band, named The School of Rock, were the stars of the show.

Pupils from a Suffolk school have put on a rocking performance in a musical based on hit Hollywood film, School of Rock.

15-year-old Tom Prior played lead man Dewey Finn.

The cast of pupils from Finborough School performed the show over a five night stint, and audiences wowed by quite incredible performances in the show directed by Head of Performing Arts at Finborough Jon Bridgeman.

Choreography by Rachel McMillan was visionary drawing beautifully syncopated performances from a cast of over one hundred children, coupled with breath taking music from our rock orchestra directed my Mrs Helen Lyons.

Tom Prior, aged just fifteen, showcased his vocal talent alongside brilliant comedic timing as lead character Dewey Finn.

He was supported by a brilliant cast of children who formed the Horace Green Prep School class.

Pupils from all years performed in the show.

Their on stage teachers and parents lead by principal Miss Rosalie Mullins, played by 16-year-old Nell Hammond and 18-year-old Sophie Clinch also stole the show.

Steven Clark. headmaster at Finborough, said: “Whilst it is natural to view our children’s performances with a rosy glow, this show is way beyond anything I have ever seen from a school before.

“We are justly incredibly proud of our outstanding children and their teachers for creating something very, very special that will remain in our hearts and minds forever. We have truly ascended the heights of Mount Rock, propelled by an incredible cast directed with exceptional vision and ambition.

“As the music fades and the stage is dismantled, this production is sure to go down in Finborough history.”

Students form Finborough School performed over five nights.