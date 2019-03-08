Partly Cloudy

Suffolk pupils wow crowds with production of School of Rock - The Musical

PUBLISHED: 14:36 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 10 April 2019

The band, named The School of Rock, were the stars of the show. Pictures: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

The band, named The School of Rock, were the stars of the show. Pictures: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

Archant

Pupils from a Suffolk school have put on a rocking performance in a musical based on hit Hollywood film, School of Rock.

15-year-old Tom Prior played lead man Dewey Finn. Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL15-year-old Tom Prior played lead man Dewey Finn. Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

The cast of pupils from Finborough School performed the show over a five night stint, and audiences wowed by quite incredible performances in the show directed by Head of Performing Arts at Finborough Jon Bridgeman.

Choreography by Rachel McMillan was visionary drawing beautifully syncopated performances from a cast of over one hundred children, coupled with breath taking music from our rock orchestra directed my Mrs Helen Lyons.

Tom Prior, aged just fifteen, showcased his vocal talent alongside brilliant comedic timing as lead character Dewey Finn.

He was supported by a brilliant cast of children who formed the Horace Green Prep School class.

Pupils from all years performed in the show. Pictures: FINBOROUGH SCHOOLPupils from all years performed in the show. Pictures: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

Their on stage teachers and parents lead by principal Miss Rosalie Mullins, played by 16-year-old Nell Hammond and 18-year-old Sophie Clinch also stole the show.

Steven Clark. headmaster at Finborough, said: “Whilst it is natural to view our children’s performances with a rosy glow, this show is way beyond anything I have ever seen from a school before.

“We are justly incredibly proud of our outstanding children and their teachers for creating something very, very special that will remain in our hearts and minds forever. We have truly ascended the heights of Mount Rock, propelled by an incredible cast directed with exceptional vision and ambition.

“As the music fades and the stage is dismantled, this production is sure to go down in Finborough history.”

Students form Finborough School performed over five nights. Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOLStudents form Finborough School performed over five nights. Picture: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

The School of Rock band were played by students. Ioli Loyd-Legendre played the bass guitar. Pictures: FINBOROUGH SCHOOLThe School of Rock band were played by students. Ioli Loyd-Legendre played the bass guitar. Pictures: FINBOROUGH SCHOOL

