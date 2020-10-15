Two primary school year groups isolating after positive coronavirus tests

Two year groups at a Bury St Edmunds primary school will miss the end of this half-term after staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Children and staff in Years 5 and 6 at Abbots Green Academy, on the Moreton Hall estate, are now self-isolating at home for 14 days.

It is understood Year 5 were sent home on Friday, October 9, and parents received the letter about Year 6 yesterday, October 14.

The letter from headteacher Ang Morrison said she had just been informed one staff member had received a positive result for Covid-19.

She said: “All staff and children in Year 6 have been asked to self-isolate.

“There is no requirement for other members of the household to self-isolate, so all other children should attend school as usual.

“Whilst this is disappointing for children in Year 6 to be missing school, this is an essential measure to look to reduce spread of the virus.

“The rest of the school will operate as usual during this time.

“Thank you for your support during this challenging time.”

Last month a total of 58 pupils at Abbots Green had to self-isolate after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

All staff and children in the Year 2 ‘bubble’ were asked to isolate for 14 days following notification of the incident on September 14.