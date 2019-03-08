E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Lorry destroys wall after getting stuck in narrow street

PUBLISHED: 17:05 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 13 September 2019

A construction lorry collided with a wall along School Street in Needham Market Picture: CHANTAL DAWSON

A construction lorry collided with a wall along School Street in Needham Market Picture: CHANTAL DAWSON

Families have been left fearing for the safety of their homes after a lorry got stuck in their street and only escaped after smashing into a wall.

A construction lorry collided with a wall along School Street in Needham Market Picture: CHANTAL DAWSONA construction lorry collided with a wall along School Street in Needham Market Picture: CHANTAL DAWSON

Those living in School Street, Needham Market have already warned planners that the road is unsuitable for heavy goods vehicles after plans were approved for 41 new homes on the site of the town's former middle school.

And they claim the drama earlier this week proves their point.

The lorry was trying to pick up construction equipment from Needham Market Community Centre, next door to the proposed site for the new homes.

Chantal Dawson, who lives nearby in The Causeway and witnessed the crash, said: "There have been problems for ages with School Street.

A construction lorry collided with a wall along School Street in Needham Market Picture: CHANTAL DAWSONA construction lorry collided with a wall along School Street in Needham Market Picture: CHANTAL DAWSON

"The driver attempted to drive in from one direction and couldn't, so tried from another. He then couldn't get out of the road."

CCTV footage shows the driver struggling to turn around before smashing into the wall at the rea of a residents' home, knocking a huge hole in it.

Mrs Dawson said: "I had a cup of tea with the poor driver. He desperately tried every route to avoid any sort of contact with the houses, but unfortunately in desperation not to hit a house, he clipped the wall."

She said this is not the firt time larger vehicles have struggled in these narrow streets and added: "I honestly have no idea how many times my house has been hit. The scars on the brickwork will show that."

Plans for the 41 affordable homes on the former Needham Market Middle School were approved back in February, with work due to start in the next 12 months.

Traffic concerns were debated during the consultation and planning process, and the planning committee acknowledged day to day traffic would increase, however, residents' fears about construction traffic were not addressed.

Mrs Dawson said: "The community centre has had some work done so we're experiencing massive issues with the bigger lorries trying to come down here."

She fears this will worsen when the new homes get underway.

"The road should be one-way with a wider pavement. I have a camera now installed so I can evidence what is going on."

The school closed in July 2015, and Mid Suffolk District Council bought the site from the county council.

Mid Suffolk District Council and Suffolk Highways chose not to comment.

